We must save indigenous languages from extinction

Unisa joins mission to improve status of African languages

As International Mother Tongue Day was celebrated yesterday, we should remember that the United Nations has proclaimed the period 2022-2032 as an international decade of indigenous languages in the hope of building a global community for the preservation, revitalisation, and support of indigenous languages worldwide, with Unesco acting as the lead agency.



Of endangered languages across the globe and those most at risk of extinction are indigenous languages. This is also the case in SA, even more so for languages which are not considered official. For example, we are told that Katrina Esau known as Ouma Katrina, in her late 80s, is one of the two last speakers of the N/uu language, a San language. The other N/uu speaker is her brother, Simon Sauls...