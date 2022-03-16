Libraries matter, let's make that count in rural areas as well

Lack of access to reading materials contributes to Limpopo's poor matric results

As we celebrate the 2021 SA Library Week (SALW) on March 14-18, we should remind ourselves that library matters. One of the aspirations of the NDP (national development plan) 2030 is that each community has a local library filled with a wealth of knowledge and a librarian who is collecting, organising, and making information accessible.



The NDP envisages the infrastructure that compensates for resource deficits in communities where there are well-equipped libraries, laboratories, computer, and media centres to ensure that pupils in no-fee schools have access to similar learning resources to their counterparts in less poor communities...