SA needs to scale up production of PhD graduates

It is motivating to read in the people’s paper on November 16, that Notozi Mgobozi has completed her master’s degree in education at the age of 75. As if that is enough, she intends to enrol and read for PhD before she turns 80. For us to build a knowledge economy, the youth of this country should take a cue from Mgobozi by making education fashionable especially at the level of PhD.



This will be in line with the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which values education as important for long term development and as one of the elements for eradicating poverty and reducing inequality. The demand of the current economy requires a highly knowledgeable workforce...