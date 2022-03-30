Family, friends and patients remember slain Dr Koboka
He never did anything halfheartedly, says aunt
The slain Dr George Koboka has been remembered as an unconventional man who loved his work and his family the most.
His aunt Maya told hundreds of people who converged at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Diepkloof, Soweto that the family actually called the doctor by the name of “Mubs”.
Maya said he got his nickname from his mother because of his looks. Despite having such a nickname, Dr Koboka rose to become the pride of the family.
“He never did anything halfheartedly. He was very ambitious…He loved his patients and loved his family,” Maya said.
She added that at some time, Dr Koboka put a new gate at his home. However, after completing the installation, he realised that his home in Meadowlands “stuck out like a sore thumb”.
Maya said Dr Koboka went to his neighbour and asked if he could also upgrade his gate just to ensure his home did not standout alone in his neighbourhood.
Koboka, 56, was shot and killed on Friday at his practice in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto. He was affectionately known as the “People's Doctor”.
His death came just eight days after a group of men had come and robbed patients at his practice.
Dr Koboka’s brother Siphiwe Nkabinde said he was an informal person who wore sneakers and hardly ever looked like a medical doctor.
“I used to call him "Kasi doctor". He was a Kaizer Chiefs supporter and I am a Pirates supporter. Every time Chiefs beat Pirates, he would be the first to call me after the game. As a family, we have lost a pillar, a person who made sure that the family stays intact,” Nkabinde said.
Dr Koboka was adored by his patients for his care and diligence to his work.
Police took in three man for questioning and one of them, Nkosikhona Gumbi, 32 was arrested. Gumbi, whom police believe drove the getaway vehicle, a Toyotal Quantum, appeared in the Orlando magistrate’s court on Monday.
