Family, friends and patients remember slain Dr Koboka

The slain Dr George Koboka has been remembered as an unconventional man who loved his work and his family the most.

His aunt Maya told hundreds of people who converged at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Diepkloof, Soweto that the family actually called the doctor by the name of “Mubs”.

Maya said he got his nickname from his mother because of his looks. Despite having such a nickname, Dr Koboka rose to become the pride of the family.

“He never did anything halfheartedly. He was very ambitious…He loved his patients and loved his family,” Maya said.

She added that at some time, Dr Koboka put a new gate at his home. However, after completing the installation, he realised that his home in Meadowlands “stuck out like a sore thumb”.

Maya said Dr Koboka went to his neighbour and asked if he could also upgrade his gate just to ensure his home did not standout alone in his neighbourhood.