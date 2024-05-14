SOWETAN | Creative ways needed to fight crime

An excited child running out to meet his father as he returns home after a day’s work is a heartwarming and routine part of any loving family across the world.
But on Friday, this innocent move would prove fatal for five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane, who was shot dead by thugs hijacking his father’s vehicle in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
The murder has brought to the fore the reality of crime in that community, where residents say the sound of gunshots is – as in most parts of the country – a norm.
It has highlighted the vulnerability of that community, thanks to the state of our economy where residents say they can no longer afford to pay for patrolling security.
More broadly, Ditebogo’s murder has struck a deep chord with SA in a way that has perhaps jolted us from the psychologically protective choice to be numb to such incidents.
It reminds us that none of us are safe, not even our children can escape the prowling, murderous hand of those who live to terrorise us. Since the incident on Friday, Soshanguve has become a hive of activity, with politicians and those in power promising to deal with crime.
But as we have seen before, in no time the spotlight will move from this community to another where a similarly horrific incident will grab national attention.
In reality though, unless we employ a different approach, nothing would have changed beyond the outrage.
This is because while it has pockets of efficiency, the system meant to protect us is fundamentally broken.
We are a lot more vulnerable to crime now than we have been over many years in the past. Violent crime in SA is a thriving business which is rewarding to its perpetrates.
It is one of the biggest threats to our nation’s stability, our democracy and constitutional order as we know it.
A sobering truth is that none of us have the silver bullet to end it, at least not without a commonly held acceptance of what needs to be done within our collective and legal means.
The rage we feel for Ditebogo’s murder and many others like him will be meaningless if it will not birth a nationwide movement that seeks pragmatic and sustainable interventions to deal with crime.
SOWETAN | Creative ways needed to fight crime
