'Senseless killing' of Soweto doctor will leave a gap in the provision of quality medical services: Sama

The SA Medical Association (Sama) says the senseless killing of a popular doctor “will leave a deep void in the provision of quality medical services” in Soweto and SA.

Dr George Koboka, 56, was shot dead at his surgery in Soweto on Friday. CCTV footage showed patients in a waiting room, one holding a baby, flee as the doctor was shot.

The association said it was saddened, shocked and angered by the killing.

“Dr Koboka was a member of Sama since 1998 and was a respected and loved physician in his community and within the Sama family. Sama expresses its heartfelt condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Dr Koboka.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier that a number of men entered the surgery and proceeded to the consultation room where they allegedly shot Koboka.

Hours after the shooting police arrested three men, aged between 23 and 33. A search was under way for more suspects.

Sama said the killing again placed the spotlight on crime in SA and its violent nature, which led to the death of valuable members of society such as Koboka.