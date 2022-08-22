MARGOT BREWS | It's time you take action to recover from the pandemic

The strain of the pandemic took a significant toll on women in the country, with the blurring of boundaries between work, home and family life causing mental and physical side effects.
South African women are becoming more overwhelmed. This is because we are not metabolising and managing the accumulated trauma of the past two years as well as the daily stress we live under, not making sensible lifestyle, diet, and exercise decisions, and suffering the consequences of chronic and serious health conditions like cardiovascular disease earlier on.
Many of us are not even consciously aware of the trauma our bodies and minds have been put under and continue to experience.
Understanding the impact of poor health not only on ourselves but on our loved ones is key and it is important to implement actions to help boost overall health and well-being, such as:
Self care
Putting boundaries in place, and sticking to these boundaries – especially around self-care, should be a priority. If we neglect and fail to take care of ourselves, we won’t be able to look after anyone else properly or do our best work.
It’s absolutely critical to find and consciously do the activities that restore our equilibrium. Our bodies tell us what we need, so listen to what they are saying.
Support systems
Building an emotional support system – and turning to them for help when times are tough. Resilience and the ability to cope with the demands of modern life are directly proportional to the strength of a person’s support network. It’s important to have people who will listen, advise, and provide support through life’s ups and downs – and to know that they are there.
Ignore the small stuff
Not sweating the small stuff: Life is full of surprises and curveballs, so it’s important not to focus on or stress too much about the little things. There’s a saying, “If it’s not going to matter in five years, don’t spend more than five minutes being upset by it.” This couldn’t be truer. There’s enough to worry about as it is – there’s no need to add unnecessary stress that will take its toll mentally and physically.
The effects of the pandemic have been widely felt and are long-lasting. But with a conscious focus on taking steps to support our health and wellbeing, women in SA can overcome its negative impact and create a healthier, happier future.
- Brews is head of health risk management strategy at Momentum Health Solutions
MARGOT BREWS | It's time you take action to recover from the pandemic
Taking care of oneself is one of the ways to cope with stress
Image: 123rf/ Konstantin Postumitenko
The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on each and every one of us – it has been exhausting, stressful and traumatic.
Most people went into fight, flight or freeze mode: either focusing on exercising and eating well to stay healthy, concentrating on staying busy and distracting themselves, or going into a state of merely coping and even shock.
The experience was different for everyone. However, what was uniform is the significant strain it placed on the health system and people’s mental and physical health and well-being.
There was also a noticeable dip in early detection and preventative screening. This delay in seeking care resulted in higher severity oncology claims, and a rise in mental health conditions – particularly anxiety, depression and bipolar mood disorder.
In many ways, women are at the heart of these trends. They are, in most instances, the emotional foundation for the family unit and support for extended family members, as well as the main breadwinners and income earners in an increasing number of South African households.
