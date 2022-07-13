Exercise tailored to suit your mood? This may be possible, according to experts who suggest workouts can be tailored to help cope with certain moods.
The experts, quoted by Daily Mail, suggested ways to “harness your workout for maximum happiness”.
This includes yoga when you want to clear your head, running to lift your spirits and regulate your mood, taking a dip in cold water to slow your heart rate and long-term resistance training to ease anxiety.
The site quoted the author of Stress Proof, The Scientific Solution To Protect Your Brain And Body And Be More Resilient Every Day, Dr Mithu Storoni, who said: “Exercise is correlated with better mood, lower rates of mental illness and, most importantly, better stress resilience”.
Feeling stressed? Experts suggest workouts can be tailored to suit your mood
Image: 123RF/Dolgachov
