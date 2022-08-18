You are perfect!

The first Black woman who inspired me to work out was my mother.

I grew up watching her work out five days a week, run marathons, and use gym as her therapy. Although this eventually led me to my love for fitness, I was not always the fittest. I played sports in school, but my weight fluctuated — and no one would remind me of this more than friends and family.

This made me weight conscious from a very young age, and even on my journey today I am constantly unlearning negativity towards my body that I have internalised.

For years, many of us have been subjected to comments about our bodies regarding weight gain or loss, and only now do we have the language to call it what it is — body shaming. Where does this obsession with body image from? And how do we free ourselves from it?

“The focus on women’s bodies is nothing new in our communities... It is linked to the male gaze and how we as women are socialised to nurture and maintain our attractiveness to men,” says clinical psychologist and mental health activist Viwe Dweba. “Our socialisation is not only about conforming to the beauty standard of the day but also about teaching us to police one another in this regard.”

Most of the body shaming I’ve experienced has come from women, and although they may have meant well, it came from an internalised place of misogyny. They body shamed me because they were body shamed and believed it was okay.

“As Black women we have been through a lot,” says counselling social worker Irene Motaung. “Being overweight was initially valued in Europe, as it was associated with wealth and affording food — until the slave trade. When the West moved into Africa and realised that Africans inherently possess a bigger, more curvaceous physique, the standard shifted because anything we possessed was considered inhumane or barbaric.” Leading the beauty standard to become “skinny”.