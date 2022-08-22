×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

Sleep and diet are important

Tips to improving your wellness, mental health

By Sibongile Mashaba - 22 August 2022 - 08:35
Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo recommends getting really good sleep as one of the tips to improving your wellness and mental health.
Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo recommends getting really good sleep as one of the tips to improving your wellness and mental health.
Image: 123rf

Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo recommends getting really good sleep as one of the tips to improving your wellness and mental health.

"I say getting some sleep because it affects how we operate and how we feel during the day and how you're able to physically and mentally serve.

"We postpone sleep because there is always something to be done but we need to prioritise our sleep," she says.

Each season of womanhood offers good reason to keep moving

Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo says the definition of wellness needs to be looked at holistically.
S Mag
7 hours ago

Mothowamodimo shares eight dimensions of wellness to explore, and gives questions you need to ask yourself in each dimension:

  • Physical wellness – Do you recognise the need to take care of your body? Are you physically fit? How is your diet and sleep? Are you physically well?
  • Emotional wellness – Are you coping effectively with life and in tune with your feelings? Do you know what you're feeling and allow yourself to feel it? Can you identify, name or even articulate the exact emotion you feel? Is everything well with your emotional state?
  • Financial wellness – Are you financially comfortable, and do you live within your means? Can you get through the month comfortably without needing to be rescued financially? Is your relationship with money healthy? Do you make financially sound decisions? Are you financially educated?
  • Social wellness – Are you maintaining good and healthy relationships with others? Do you enjoy being with others, and are you contributing to your friendships, community and intimate relations? 
  • Occupational wellness – Do you find joy in your job, and does your job give you personal satisfaction? Does the work you do enrich your life?
  • Environmental wellness – Is the environment you live in pleasant and healthy? Does the environment you live in support your overall wellbeing? Are you contributing to taking care of your environment and community?
  • Spiritual wellness – Do you have a sense of purpose in your life? Does your life have a more significant meaning? Are you at peace within yourself?
  • Intellectual wellness  – Are you growing intellectually? Are you expanding your skills and knowledge?

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...