Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo recommends getting really good sleep as one of the tips to improving your wellness and mental health.
"I say getting some sleep because it affects how we operate and how we feel during the day and how you're able to physically and mentally serve.
"We postpone sleep because there is always something to be done but we need to prioritise our sleep," she says.
Sleep and diet are important
Tips to improving your wellness, mental health
Image: 123rf
Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo recommends getting really good sleep as one of the tips to improving your wellness and mental health.
"I say getting some sleep because it affects how we operate and how we feel during the day and how you're able to physically and mentally serve.
"We postpone sleep because there is always something to be done but we need to prioritise our sleep," she says.
Each season of womanhood offers good reason to keep moving
Mothowamodimo shares eight dimensions of wellness to explore, and gives questions you need to ask yourself in each dimension:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos