MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Society's finger of blame always finds a woman to scapegoat
Ndamase not solely responsible for relationship with 'married' Sidambe
I'm not deeply invested in the lives of celebrities, but some celebrity stories become so popular that they're impossible to ignore. One such story is that of well-known influencer and entrepreneur, Mihlali Ndamase, who has been making news for being in a relationship with a married man, Leeroy Sidambe.
After weeks of her being insulted on social media for "wrecking" the man's marriage, Sidambe released a statement in her defence, asking the public to stop chastising her. He went further to state that he has separated from his wife. This did not stop the emergence of a petition demanding that Coca-Cola and other brands affiliated with Ndamase pull their sponsorship. At the time of writing this article, the petition had over 3,000 signatures. ..
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Society's finger of blame always finds a woman to scapegoat
Ndamase not solely responsible for relationship with 'married' Sidambe
I'm not deeply invested in the lives of celebrities, but some celebrity stories become so popular that they're impossible to ignore. One such story is that of well-known influencer and entrepreneur, Mihlali Ndamase, who has been making news for being in a relationship with a married man, Leeroy Sidambe.
After weeks of her being insulted on social media for "wrecking" the man's marriage, Sidambe released a statement in her defence, asking the public to stop chastising her. He went further to state that he has separated from his wife. This did not stop the emergence of a petition demanding that Coca-Cola and other brands affiliated with Ndamase pull their sponsorship. At the time of writing this article, the petition had over 3,000 signatures. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos