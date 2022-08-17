FNB named SA's most valuable financial services brand — again
The bank's brand value increased by 30% to $3.5bn in 2022, according to the latest Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands report
First National Bank (FNB) was named the country's leading financial services brand in the 2022 Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands report — it's the third year the brand has taken top billing in this category.
FNB's brand value increased by 30% to $3.5bn in 2022, which makes it the second-most valuable brand in SA overall, according to the report.
In addition, Kantar BrandZ honoured FNB with a special award for “Exposure”, a fundamental brand metric that recognises brands that create “great advertising with memorable icons and messages” and is based on consumer sentiment. This recognition comes on the back of its #Changeables campaign, which was launched in 2021.
“It's an honour to be named the top financial services brand in Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands 2022 [report],” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. “Our brand was recognised for its resilience to be able to provide meaningful help to customers during these difficult times.”
“This honour validates our efforts to help customers through our trusted digital platform with superior interfaces. We continue to invest in our enterprise-wide platform, which enables customers to perform most functions digitally,” he adds.
“We’re also pleased to see our zero-rated FNB app continuing to attract millions of customers who use it to access both financial and lifestyle services.”
“As a brand of #TheChangeables, we understand the importance of brand agility, relevance and evolution in our quest to continue meeting the needs of our customers,” says FNB's chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe.
“Our platform strategy enables us to support our retail and commercial customers through assisted and unassisted interactions via interfaces such as Points of Presence, the FNB app, online and cellphone banking.”
As part of its ever-growing list of accolades, FNB recently received recognition for its digital prowess when its eBucks Rewards programme won the Best Use of Technology category at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards. FNB Connect was also named the Digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) of the Year at the global MVNO Awards.
This article was paid for by FNB.