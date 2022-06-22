Many more children will die in Gauteng’s uncovered manholes

Government has blood on its hand for not dealing with wanton theft and vandalism

The search for Khaya Magadla, who fell into an open manhole last Sunday, is continuing. The young boy plunged into an uncovered manhole at a park in Soweto a week ago. Paralysed by fear, his young friends did not immediately report the incident.



By the time they did, the next day, Khaya had spent the night in the manhole. Within hours of being notified, police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipal workers immediately went hard at work trying to find him. Where divers could not reach, robots and other equipment were deployed to aid in the search...