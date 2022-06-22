×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Many more children will die in Gauteng’s uncovered manholes

Government has blood on its hand for not dealing with wanton theft and vandalism

22 June 2022 - 08:26

The search for Khaya Magadla, who fell into an open manhole last Sunday, is continuing. The young boy plunged into an uncovered manhole at a park in Soweto a week ago. Paralysed by fear, his young friends did not immediately report the incident.

By the time they did, the next day, Khaya had spent the night in the manhole. Within hours of being notified, police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipal workers immediately went hard at work trying to find him. Where divers could not reach, robots and other equipment were deployed to aid in the search...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'