New skills needed to survive rising cost of living

Tough times lie ahead, and not just for the poor

The war in Ukraine continues, lockdowns in Asia continue to send significant ripples throughout the global supply chain network. With predicted shortages in basic commodities such as cooking oil, flour, and fuel still to come, South Africans are already feeling the impact through rising prices.



Fuel price hikes are putting further strain on our post-pandemic recovery and government interventions such as the Sassa grant and general fuel levy reprieve are not enough to help millions stuck in abject poverty...