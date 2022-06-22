State failing to protect us

Private security does not absolve the state

Crime is a lived, everyday reality in this country. It has reached such levels that some crimes that would raise people’s temperatures in normal societies or even topple governments have become par for the course for us. The people have been numbed beyond numb by what should normally be a sickening regularity and the accompanying brutality and brazeness of it all.



It speaks of a failing state that cannot afford its citizenry one of the most basic obligations demanded of the state machinery. Many have sought refuge from it all by turning to the provision of safety and security by an industry outside of the state. ..