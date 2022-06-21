Businessman assaulted at his home and robbed by group police officers
Cops from various units in court for string of charges
A Johannesburg entrepreneur claims he was kidnapped by a group of police officers who drove blue light vehicles into his house Bryanston and demanded R300,000 to make a file go away.
Sipho Phangwa owns a liquor store, a recording studio and a student apartment in parts of Auckland Park and Sophiatown says he was followed by two vehicles after he closed his liquor shop in Auckland Park last week. The cars were an unmarked BMW and a VW Golf with Gauteng traffic police markings...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.