Businessman assaulted at his home and robbed by group police officers

Cops from various units in court for string of charges

A Johannesburg entrepreneur claims he was kidnapped by a group of police officers who drove blue light vehicles into his house Bryanston and demanded R300,000 to make a file go away.



Sipho Phangwa owns a liquor store, a recording studio and a student apartment in parts of Auckland Park and Sophiatown says he was followed by two vehicles after he closed his liquor shop in Auckland Park last week. The cars were an unmarked BMW and a VW Golf with Gauteng traffic police markings...