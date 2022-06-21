12 cases against criminals in blue light robberies

There are at least 12 cases involving 23 accused in cases related to blue light robberies in courts across Gauteng.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the arrests came as a result of work put in by an integrated multidisciplinary team, which was established to deal with these crimes in which criminals impersonate police officers.

She said police in Gauteng were working with counterparts in other provinces, including North West and Mpumalanga, to curb the crimes.

"The team consists of crime intelligence, visible policing [highway patrol, flying squad] and members attached to the vehicle crime investigation units of Gauteng who are responsible for the investigation of these crimes.

"Tracking companies and security companies form part of the multidisciplinary teams,” Muridili said.

She said there were a number of hotspot areas which had been identified.

"There are specific hotspots where these robberies occur, such as the N12, R59, N17 and N3. It’s not only vehicles that are targeted but trucks as well, especially those with cargo.”

She said victims usually obey when a vehicle with blue lights appears and will pull off alongside the road.

"Victims will be approached by the suspects usually dressed in SAPS/Metro police uniforms and then get robbed.

"A new trend is where victims will be held hostage and money will then be withdrawn at the ATM after they were forced to supply their pin numbers.”

She said police rely on members of the public to report suspicious vehicles, usually those with dash lights.

She encouraged motorists to only stop at a police station or safe place like a petrol station when they have had blue lights flashed at them, especially at night, and ask for help.

"Members of the public must also take a photo of the registration number of the vehicle if possible. If they feel uncomfortable, the emergency number of the SAPS must be phoned or family and friends who may assist,” Muridili said.