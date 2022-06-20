×

South Africa

Prisoners warn pupils about consequences of crime

Departments host event to deter teens from substance abuse, gangsterism

20 June 2022 - 07:13
Mpho Koka Journalist

While Mpumalanga police arrested three teenagers for the gang rape of three women and a murder at the weekend, two inmates in Gauteng were warning pupils about the dangers of committing crime.

Vuyo Ngaba, 39, and Palesa Thinane, 22, are serving sentences for murder at the Johannesburg Central Prison (popularly known as Sun City) and were arrested for different crimes they committed when they were both teenagers and in matric. They are now facing a bleak future because of their offences...

