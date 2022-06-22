After Madiba, Mbeki showed the world thinking side of SA
At the peak of my political development Thabo Mbeki was at his prime. In every way he was the over domineering figure in the South African political landscape and most importantly the movement and nation’s political thought.
His ideas, contested or accepted, influenced the national discourse in no small way. As young activists, beyond reading historic documents of the ANC we had contemporary material produced by the sitting president of the movement on a weekly basis that forced us to engage in debates about the future of our country...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.