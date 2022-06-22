After Madiba, Mbeki showed the world thinking side of SA

At the peak of my political development Thabo Mbeki was at his prime. In every way he was the over domineering figure in the South African political landscape and most importantly the movement and nation’s political thought.



His ideas, contested or accepted, influenced the national discourse in no small way. As young activists, beyond reading historic documents of the ANC we had contemporary material produced by the sitting president of the movement on a weekly basis that forced us to engage in debates about the future of our country...