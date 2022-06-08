Future world of work presents opportunities and challenges

We often hear elaborate stories about a future world where robots have taken over the work of people and artificial intelligence governs every aspect of society. While this might sound alarming, the reality is that technology will form an integral part of our future world of work.



The key to surviving in this technological era is a matter of perspective. The employee most likely to flourish is one who sees the future as less like a “technology takeover” and more as the merging of humankind and technology in a harmonious working relationship ­– this is the essence of Society 5.0 and Industry 5.0...