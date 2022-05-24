Poverty, corruption could lead to more unrest similar to July's: Gungubele

These, along with gangs, the influx of illegal immigrants which often led to violent clashes with locals over resources, as well as destruction of critical economic infrastructure and general lawlessness were all a “ticking time bomb” that must not be allowed to discharge.

“It is clear that such a situation is untenable for the sustainability of our country and democracy,” Gungubele said. “The state and government as a whole must make every effort to implement the economic reconstruction and recovery programme together with other government interventions to turn our economy around and uplift the lives of our people.”

He said that failure to uplift South Africans, especially the youth, from poverty and unemployment could lead to another version of the unrest in July last year that led to the deaths of more than 300 people.

“If we do not attend to these immediate challenges, we run the risk of being exposed once again to the unfortunate incidents of July and no-one wants to experience such upheavals ever again in our country.