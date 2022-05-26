Here's how much more Joburgers will pay for municipal services from July — and how the city budget will be spent

The City of Johannesburg is increasing property rates by 4.85%, electricity by 7.47%, water by 9.75%, sanitation by 9.75% and refuse by 5%.

The increases take effect from July 1.

Julie Suddaby, MMC for finance, said the electricity hike is significantly lower than that for the previous financial year of 14.59%. She added the hike is determined by the national energy regulator, so the city has no option but to pass it through to its residents. The water increase is also a pass-through cost from Rand Water.

The city, with 6.2-million residents, has a R77.3bn budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

Citizen engagements, she said, had led to clear priorities for the metro’s administration: “One — keep the lights on; two — keep the water running; three — keep our city clean; and four — keep our city safe.”

As a consequence, the budget provides for R1.2bn in capital expenditure on electricity infrastructure, R1.1bn capex on road infrastructure and R930m on water supply and sewer infrastructure. The city has also allocated a R13.9bn operational budget to Joburg Water.

“For the City Power turnaround strategy we are utilising both capital and operational budget — capital expenditure will amount to R1.2bn funding infrastructure upgrades and refurbishments. The operational budget for City Power is R20.5bn, of which R1.6bn is earmarked for reduction of power outages. This allocation is justified given historically low expenditure on City Power that has led to a breakdown in the city’s power network.”