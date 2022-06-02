These are the provinces where more people are unemployed than working

While SA's unemployment rate may have seen an overall decline for the first time in almost two years, several provinces recorded expanded unemployment rates above 50%.

The latest Stats SA data, released on Wednesday, showed the unemployment rate declined from a record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 34.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

This comes after the manufacturing and mining sectors added jobs and government employed more people through its public works programme.

It is the first drop since the second quarter of 2020, when job seekers were hindered by the lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19.

According to the latest data, an estimated 370,000 jobs were gained between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The biggest job gains were recorded in community and social services, manufacturing and trade.

However, despite the 0.8% decrease, data showed the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal recorded expanded unemployment rates higher than 50%.

The four provinces also had a more than 15% point difference between expanded and official unemployment rates.