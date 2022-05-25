Mental health claims spiked because of Covid-19, says Liberty

Claims under its flagship lifestyle protector policy shot up to R10.12bn in 2021 from R6.43bn, mainly due to the pandemic. The Delta wave and Beta waves coupled with “all the other existing risk events that clients are ordinarily exposed to outside the virus” contributed to the higher claims, the group said.

Liberty CEO David Jewell said the effects of the pandemic became real during the year.

“This was something we had anticipated and we were able to be there for our clients during this difficult time. The pandemic demonstrated the value of insurance in that it was a completely unexpected event and a reminder that life doesn't always follow a predictable course,” said Jewell.

Covid-19-related claims amounted to R3.47bn paid out to clients and their families. More than 61% of these claims were related to life cover.

Other claims were due to cancer, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders and strokes.