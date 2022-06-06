×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

White toasts youth policy as Bulls make semis

Stormers make URC semifinal double delight for SA

06 June 2022 - 10:07
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Bulls coach Jake White.
Bulls coach Jake White.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says his youthful team has overachieved by making it to the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship. 

The Bulls defeated the Sharks 30-27 in the quarterfinals, in an epic encounter at a packed Loftus Versfeld at the weekend.

Both sides scored three tries, three conversions and two penalty goals, they were level at 27-27 at the 80-minute mark. The game swayed in the favour of the Bulls in stoppage time when flyhalf Chris Smith slotted in a dropkick in front of the poles to give his side the vital points needed to win the tough tie. 

Whites decision to keep Smith on the field instead of bringing on Mr Reliable Morne Steyn from the bench, was validated. The win for the Bulls means they will travel to Ireland to take on Leinster on Friday (8.35pm) at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

I always knew it was going to be a tough game; there are nine Springboks in there and five World Cup winners, so it was always going to be a tough task, said White in his post-match press conference. 

This group of players has only been together for two years. Its irrelevant how old they are, we had two 19-year olds on the 23 match day squad. These guys are playing beyond their ages, and beyond their time as a group. 

Next week they will get the ultimate test against Leinster. Im very proud of whatve done, weve probably achieved far beyond what people expected or what our players expected. Thats the exciting thing about sports, he said. 

SA has two teams in the URC semifinals after the Stormers beat Edinburgh 28-17 in the last eight at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Stormers will also meet an Irish side in the semis as Ulster travel to Cape Town on Saturday.

Nienaber begins preparations for Boks' season with camp in Pretoria

The Springboks will start preparations for the coming season with a camp involving 17 players in Pretoria from Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers storm URC semifinals with win over Edinburgh in CT

The Stormers reminded Edinburgh that they are indeed the kings of their castle in their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls-Sharks clash tipped to be a test of nerves

The  team that handles the pressure better in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinal encounter between the Bulls and Sharks on Saturday at Loftus ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stats weigh heavily on Stormers but Kitshoff points to winning habit

The thing about statistics is there is so much to ignore.
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings