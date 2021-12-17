South Africa

LISTEN | Political parties should ‘introspect or close shop’ — Prof William Gumede

17 December 2021 - 13:38
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Disgruntled voters recently sent politicians a clear message.
Sunday Times columnist Prof William Gumede argues that political parties should either be willing to introspect after the recent local government elections or “close shop”.

He appeared on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, responding to a sustained critique of his recent work by veteran ANC leader and activist Mavuso Msimang.

Msimang had accused Gumede of “intellectual paucity” for speculating about the reasons many voters had chosen not to vote ANC this time.

Listen to what he had to say here: 

ANC councillor's killing robs family of festive cheer

The family of slain ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung will spend their first Christmas without him.
News
2 days ago

The year that brought power shifts in polls and ruling party

There has been an immense shift in politics in 2021.
News
2 days ago

Steenhuisen vows DA won't disappoint residents of Gauteng metros

DA leader John Steenhuisen has promised his party will not disappoint residents of metros in Gauteng after it put together coalition governments in ...
News
2 days ago

For the full discussion, go here

