Zille and fellow racists against transformation at our universities

Black intellectual students represent a future that scares bigots

A few days ago, former premier of the Western Cape and federal chairperson of the DA, Helen Zille, made a curious post on Twitter. She shared an image of the Times World University Rankings from the year 2011 to 2022. The rankings show that in 2011, UCT was ranked number 107 while in 2022, it was ranked 183.



In the years in-between, the rankings fluctuated within the 103 to 155 range. The impolitic Zille captioned her post: “The Woke Fall of the University of Cape Town now starting to reflect the Times World University Rankings. The tragic story of our times.”..