'Ramaphosa must address SA on Ukraine, Russia'

ANC insists it has role to play in conflict

As the ANC and the government fumbled SA’s stance on the Ukraine invasion, the party’s head of international relations Lindiwe Zulu yesterday said the former liberation movement did not need to command global influence to offer its mediation expertise on world conflicts.



Zulu said the ANC believed its experience in peace negotiation was valuable to countries trying to navigate conflicts...