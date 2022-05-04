Poverty, stigma drive GBV against vulnerable women

Every day, socioeconomic challenges such as poverty, inequality, crime and violence have devastating effects on our society, both economically and on the quality of life and dignity of those most affected by them.



Around the world, minority groups bear the brunt of such socioeconomic issues, and this is most grave when it comes to violence and abuse. In the US, despite making up only 20.3% of the population, African American women are subjected to domestic abuse at a rate 35% higher than white women...