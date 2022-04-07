New amendments to help curb GBV are welcome

The NPA’s Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (Soca) unit welcomes the three pieces of legislation that seeks to amend crucial provisions in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).



On January 28, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law legislation aimed at strengthening efforts to end GBV, with a victim-focused approach on combating the scourge. These are the Domestic Violence Amendment Act, the Criminal Law (sexual offences and related matters) Amendment Act and the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act. This GBV legislation impacts on the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)...