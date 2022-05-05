Chicken Farm murder suspects reject legal aid

The case against Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, has been postponed to next week Friday.

The two, who are accused of the murder Kgomotso Diale, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto on Wednesday and asked for the matter to be moved in order for them to find their own defence lawyers.

Molapo and Ngoanapudi are charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The incidents linked to the charges too place last month when the residents of Pimville went to nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement to interrogate the issue of cable theft, after their area was thrust into darkness.

The Pimville group was then shot at and Diale was killed.

According to the accused pair, the delay in finding a lawyer was due to them not being able to get hold of their family members. When state prosecutor Xolani Frank offered them legal aid representative, the pair refused, saying they would rather get their own lawyers. They also said they would not request bail.

When asked by Magistrate Kganakga if they can secure a lawyer in seven days, Molapo and Ngoanapudi assured the court that they will have legal representation to which Kganakga responded that it is their right.