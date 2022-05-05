×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chicken Farm murder suspects reject legal aid

The two asked for the matter to be moved in order for them to find their own defence lawyers

By Amanda Maliba - 05 May 2022 - 07:58
Two men accused of killing Kgomotso Diale appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Wednesday.
Two men accused of killing Kgomotso Diale appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The case against Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, has been postponed to next week Friday.

The two, who are accused of the murder Kgomotso Diale, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto on Wednesday and asked for the matter to be moved in order for them to find their own defence lawyers.

Molapo and Ngoanapudi are charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The incidents linked to the charges too place last month when the residents of Pimville went to nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement to interrogate the issue of cable theft, after their area was thrust into darkness.  

The Pimville group was then shot at and Diale was killed.  

According to the accused pair, the delay in finding a lawyer was due to them not being able to get hold of their family members. When state prosecutor Xolani Frank offered them legal aid representative, the pair refused, saying they would rather get their own lawyers. They also said they would not request bail.

When asked by Magistrate Kganakga if they can secure a lawyer in seven days, Molapo and Ngoanapudi assured the court that they will have legal representation to which Kganakga responded that it is their right.

Two men in court accused of killing Kgomotso Diale at Chicken Farm

Diale was shot when some residents of Pimville in Soweto went to Chicken Farm to seek information after their area was plunged into darkness as a ...
News
1 week ago

Police arrest two after one person died in heavy shooting in Soweto

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown which claimed the life of Pimville ...
News
1 week ago

Authorities move into Kliptown’s Chicken Farm to cut illegal power lines as Cele meets Diale family

Eskom and City Power teams are disconnecting dangerous illegal electricity lines in Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...