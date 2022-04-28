'GBV fight suffers as victims hesitate to open cases'
Khanyile said Nthabeleng's decision “mirrors what happens in society on a daily basis”
A decision by ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe’s wife not to open a criminal case against him over abuse claims complicates the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).
This according to organisations fighting GBV who said this also makes it hard for police to hold perpetrators to account...
