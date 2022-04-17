Living in fear: Archbishop Makgoba condemns scapegoating of migrants, GBV, gangsterism

“It is a dark time for those whose lives are devastated by domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

“Darkness distorts the lives of children who go to bed hungry and people who sleep in the streets of this city. Our nation is a dark space for the poor who have been robbed by corrupt officials.

“It is dark days for those who live in fear of the gangs which haunt the streets and suck young people into spirals of violence, and for learners in Gauteng and other parts of the country who are lured into eating so-called 'space cakes', which are stuffed with potentially addictive drugs.

“We amplify darkness when we scapegoat migrants and abuse the rule of law to deal with them in a vigilante fashion.”

The archbishop also condemned what he called the “naked aggression” of the world's great powers, “whether it is the US and Britain in Iraq and Afghanistan or Russia in Ukraine”.