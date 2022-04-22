ANC not capable of stopping looters stealing relief funds

I am not convinced that the stakeholders will able to stop the ANC hyenas siphoning disaster funds meant to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal given the level of corruption by ANC deployees and their associates. ANC deployees cannot be trusted because they have shown the country what they are capable of.



They have sweet and smooth tongues to convince people they are capable to lead the country whereas they only lead in diverting funds to their pockets and friends. I don't agree with statements made by most ANC politicians that the party is the leader of society...