Zikhona basks in glory of best actress award win

Thando, When the Sun Set take international festivals by storm

When TV and film actress Zikhona Bali won her first international accolade last month, it was a case of life imitating life.



Bali, who stars as a lead in Thando, always imagined herself being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey after winning an international award. She was just 10 years old at the time. She used to practice her responses not knowing that one day her dream will become a reality. Now that she won the best actress award at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California, US, she is thrilled...