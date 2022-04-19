EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims

The donations come after the EFF lashed out at what it said was a delayed announcement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the R1bn which will be made available in response to the deadly floods.

443 people have died in the floods while about 63 people are still missing or unaccounted for.

“A sober state, at its very least, is expected to immediately intervene at the first announcement of severe weather conditions, given that responsive interventions save lives and provide practical support to communities and families,” said the EFF in a statement.

“Instead, the hyenas led by President Cyril Ramaphosa showed up days later for a straw mat photo shoot while scouting its next looting expedition.

“It is also worth noting that the SA National Defence Force who was deployed, harassed households and confiscated sanitary pads following the July 2021 civil unrest are only due to assist in the flooded province in the upcoming week.”

The EFF said any expectation that the R1bn in relief funds will actualise as relief is illogical.

“The recent lived experience of the R500bn Covid-19 relief fund that did not build a single new hospital is a point of reference. Instead, government dug 1-million graves in eager anticipation of our deaths.

“If this current government did not consider a pandemic worthy of it fulfilling its constitutional mandate, a natural disaster in one province certainly is of no significance to Cyril Ramaphosa.”