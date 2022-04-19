Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid

Taking to Twitter, Theron expressed her concerns after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed almost 450 people and displaced thousands.

“My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I’m hoping you’ll find it in your heart to help,” she said.

“For my organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face — and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water and shelter,” she said.