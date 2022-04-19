It is government's responsibility to ensure SA disaster readiness

Solutions to disasters such as KZN floods need to be structural and systemic

SA is in a perpetual state of disaster. Amid flooding that has caused a devastating natural disaster in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs on April 13, 2022, declared a provincial state of disaster.



This declaration, by law, enables government to enact special provisions and powers to respond effectively to any disaster, natural or man-made. SA, and particularly the people in KwaZulu-Natal, are in desperate need of humanitarian support to avert any further loss of life, after more than 400 people were declared dead or missing as a direct result of the floods...