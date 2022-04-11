Account for Puthaditjhaba’s failures

Two years after the drowning of little Mosa Mbele in a river in Puthaditjhaba in QwaQwa in the Free State while fetching water, we returned to the place to gauge what progress has been made to provide basic services.



Mosa was swept away by a strong current while fetching water, causing angry residents to go on a rampage over water shortages they had experienced for months...