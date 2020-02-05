Anxiety for QwaQwa residents at water tank delay

The department of water and sanitation has asked residents of QwaQwa to be patient as it tries to deliver water to the community.

Yesterday, some of the residents complained that trucks carrying water tanks had not arrived, seven days after government's commitment.

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu promised that government would provide 5000 water tanks to the Maluti-A-Phofung municipality in seven days.

Sisulu had visited the area due to protests over water.

Some of the residents told Sowetan that very little had changed since Sisulu's announcement.

"There is no water in our area. There is no water running in our taps and we are yet to see those Jojo tanks," said Morwesi Moloi of Mandela Park in QwaQwa.