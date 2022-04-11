Organisation to map out plans for troubled municipality

Dissident ANC councillors force change on dysfunctional municipality

The Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality has blamed ageing infrastructure, vandalism of substations, cable theft and illegal electricity connections for its ongoing failures to provide residents of Phuthaditjhaba with a reliable water and electricity supply.



Municipality spokesperson Thabo Kessah said water infrastructure in the area was very old as it had not been maintained over many years...