Organisation to map out plans for troubled municipality
Dissident ANC councillors force change on dysfunctional municipality
The Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality has blamed ageing infrastructure, vandalism of substations, cable theft and illegal electricity connections for its ongoing failures to provide residents of Phuthaditjhaba with a reliable water and electricity supply.
Municipality spokesperson Thabo Kessah said water infrastructure in the area was very old as it had not been maintained over many years...
