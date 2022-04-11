Taps still not reliable in Phuthaditjhaba

Free State town derelict after years of mismanagement

Phuthaditjhaba used to be the capital of the former bantustan of QwaQwa during apartheid. Today the eastern Free State town, now the seat of the Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality, is a difficult place to navigate. Roads and streets are marked by piles of litter on the sides, huge potholes in the middle and and streams of sewage all over.



A particularly rocky gravel road leads to a sprawl of formal houses and shacks named Mandela Park Extension 2...