Who's failing the poor? First check how budget is allocated
SA lost R1.5-trillion in graft in just five years
Is service delivery the primary responsibility of the judiciary? The column “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, proves how easily it is to distract people on who exactly is failing the poor.
Between Constitutional Court justices and elected politicians heading government ministries, is it really that complicated to figure out which arms of the state are primarily responsible for the type of poor service delivery that propels protracted high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.