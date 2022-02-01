Who's failing the poor? First check how budget is allocated

SA lost R1.5-trillion in graft in just five years

Is service delivery the primary responsibility of the judiciary? The column “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, proves how easily it is to distract people on who exactly is failing the poor.



Between Constitutional Court justices and elected politicians heading government ministries, is it really that complicated to figure out which arms of the state are primarily responsible for the type of poor service delivery that propels protracted high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality?..