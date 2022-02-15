K-word thrown at hockey match irks teen's parents

The boy’s mother Portia Moloisane is outraged that promises of investigation into the matter have come to naught thus far

The parents of a 14-year-old youth hockey player associated with the Northerns Blues Hockey Association (NBHA) are up in arms after the teen was allegedly called the K-word during a match last year.



The alleged racial incident took place last October during a Northerns Youth League hockey match in Pretoria between Phoenix Hockey Club and Dinaledi Hockey Club. The parents are outraged that despite reporting the incident, not much has happened since...