Future of housing lies in developing residential property in the townships

New residential developments key to growth of SA housing market

More than 65% of people in SA live in rural, informal and township housing, and this trend has not changed materially in the past 25 years of our democracy. This translates to two out of every three citizens in the country spending their lives interacting and being connected to life in the townships of SA.



This is an important observation to consider because it effectively means that townships provide the economy with the largest opportunity for infrastructure development and a countrywide housing construction programme. ..