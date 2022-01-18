Vaccines still best defence against severe illness and death

Slow vaccination rates will continue to put us through new variants and waves of infection

The impetus for vaccine uptake in SA, while on the uptick this week, has been slowly dwindling over the past few months. With summer upon us and people moving back to pre-pandemic habits, we have noticed a steady decline in visitors to our vaccination centres across the country.



With the fourth wave and the new omicron variant upon us, coupled with the increased movement and congregation of people over the festive season, we should ideally be busier than ever at our vaccine centres countrywide...