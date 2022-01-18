There are still good people in ANC but circled by RET hyenas

Party members too weak and afraid call out corruption by its leaders in case it causes a split

"Who are the heroes ascending the stage of history today" by Makhudu Sefara (Sunday Times, January 2 2022). Unfortunately there are no heroes ascending the stage of history except crooks and thieves. There are only radical economic transformation hyenas and vultures who are ascending the stage of history.



The real heroes, such as the Rivonia trialists, are all gone and those who are left behind are too weak and afraid to confront the big plunderer. They are afraid that direct action against the plunderers could lead to the split of the beloved party. They are quiet and enjoy the ride...