Why I'm grateful to finally be fully vaccinated
With my birthday approaching, it was in many ways, an early gift
Last week I was attending the annual conference of the SA Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) in Durban but left a day before it was concluded to receive my second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Even as the conference proceedings were of great importance to me as a scholar of public affairs and a member of the association, I was unwilling to miss my vaccination appointment at the Momentum Metropolitan vaccination centre in Sandton. With my birthday approaching, it was in many ways an early birthday gift...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.