Why I'm grateful to finally be fully vaccinated

With my birthday approaching, it was in many ways, an early gift

Last week I was attending the annual conference of the SA Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) in Durban but left a day before it was concluded to receive my second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.



Even as the conference proceedings were of great importance to me as a scholar of public affairs and a member of the association, I was unwilling to miss my vaccination appointment at the Momentum Metropolitan vaccination centre in Sandton. With my birthday approaching, it was in many ways an early birthday gift...