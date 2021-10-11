Certified to return to normal life
The Covid-19 vaccination certificates were officially launched on Friday and that gave us hope of getting some normalcy back – like going to stadiums to watch sports.
The digital e-vaccination portal has the best cyber specialist working on it to ensure that “no personal data is shared” – this was revealed by the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) project manager Milani Wolmarans to TimesLive...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.