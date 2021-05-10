The ruling party a zombie, while opposition parties are in critical health

SA’s politics playing out in ICUs and morgues

In 2014, Prof Mzukisi Qobo and I published a book, The Fall of the ANC: What Next?



We were deliberately diagnostic and prognostic: “The fall of the ANC is no longer something fanciful, but a reality waiting to happen. The depth of factionalism and the extent of corruption in the party and its government have reached a dangerous, cancerous stage.”..